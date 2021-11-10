Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Giants Receiver Kadarius Toney Addresses Controversial Tweet About Henry Ruggs III

Author:

On Wednesday during his media availability, Giants receiver Kadarius Toney doubled down on his controversial tweet about Henry Ruggs III from last week. 

The rookie receiver out of Florida received plenty of criticism for a post in which he wrote, "everyone makes mistakes" after Ruggs III was involved in a Nov. 2 car accident that resulted in a death

Ruggs III has since been released by the Raiders and charged with DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

"We young…..everybody make mistakes….y’all lookin at the situation like “this or that” kuz it ain’t y’all…having so much too say….he know he messed up don’t drag em for it……that’s goofy to me….just pray for the families involved,” Toney tweeted last week.

When asked by a reporter on Wednesday why he thought it was "'goofy' for people to criticize someone who drove 150 miles per hour," Toney replied, "Like I said, pray for the families involved."

"That was clearly stated in there," Toney said. "I don’t know how everything else came about. So take it how you want it." 

SI Recommends

When asked again to clarify multiple times, Toney refused to answer. 

"Why are you drilling the same question? I'm not going to answer that."

On Thursday, Giants coach Joe Judge confirmed that he spoke to Toney about the tweet, saying, "Maybe he didn’t get the point across exactly."

"It’s important that we understand how we articulate our words and put it out there," Judge told NJ.com. "I know where his heart was with that [tweet]. I think sometimes, it comes across that you read it and you say, 'This doesn’t really sound the right way.' I think it's more about making sure we articulate our words."

More NFL Coverage:

For more Giants news, head over to Giants Country.

YOU MAY LIKE

kadarius-toney
NFL

Toney Addresses Controversial Tweet About Henry Ruggs III

Giants receiver Kadarius Toney was not happy with a reporter's question about his Henry Ruggs III tweet.

USA's DeAndre Yedlin faces Mexico
Soccer

Yedlin's Experience vs. Mexico Is a Differentiator for USMNT

On a young U.S. team, no player has faced El Tri in as many or ways as DeAndre Yedlin, who prepares for an eighth cap against the rival side.

Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 10: Picks, Plays & Values

If he's cleared to play, Aaron Rodgers is ready to post big numbers

joel-bitonio-browns
NFL

Report: Browns Sign OL Bitonio to Three-Year Extension

The Browns continue to solidify their offensive line as they eye a second straight playoff appearance.

Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins
NFL

Kirk Cousins Has Been in Contact With Dakota Dozier

The Vikings quarterback told reporters that he had been in contact with Dozier, who is on  the team's COVID-19 list.

Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs.
NFL

Chiefs' Mahomes Asked If He's Recruited Odell Beckham Jr.

Andy Reid was also asked about Beckham, but he deflected.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
NFL

Report: NFL to 'Monitor' Dalvin Cook Allegations

The NFL released a statement Wednesday addressing allegations against the Vikings' running back.

Closeup of AEW’s Tony Schiavone with a microphone
Play
Wrestling

Tony Schiavone’s Storied Career Reaching New Heights in AEW

“It’s been the best two and a half years of my career. It’s worth your weight in gold to work for good people, and it’s a pleasure to work here.”