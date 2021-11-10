Toney Addresses Controversial Tweet About Henry Ruggs III

On Wednesday during his media availability, Giants receiver Kadarius Toney doubled down on his controversial tweet about Henry Ruggs III from last week.

The rookie receiver out of Florida received plenty of criticism for a post in which he wrote, "everyone makes mistakes" after Ruggs III was involved in a Nov. 2 car accident that resulted in a death.

Ruggs III has since been released by the Raiders and charged with DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

"We young…..everybody make mistakes….y’all lookin at the situation like “this or that” kuz it ain’t y’all…having so much too say….he know he messed up don’t drag em for it……that’s goofy to me….just pray for the families involved,” Toney tweeted last week.

When asked by a reporter on Wednesday why he thought it was "'goofy' for people to criticize someone who drove 150 miles per hour," Toney replied, "Like I said, pray for the families involved."

"That was clearly stated in there," Toney said. "I don’t know how everything else came about. So take it how you want it."

When asked again to clarify multiple times, Toney refused to answer.

"Why are you drilling the same question? I'm not going to answer that."

On Thursday, Giants coach Joe Judge confirmed that he spoke to Toney about the tweet, saying, "Maybe he didn’t get the point across exactly."

"It’s important that we understand how we articulate our words and put it out there," Judge told NJ.com. "I know where his heart was with that [tweet]. I think sometimes, it comes across that you read it and you say, 'This doesn’t really sound the right way.' I think it's more about making sure we articulate our words."

