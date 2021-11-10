Jets Name QB Mike White Starter for Sunday vs. Bills

Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Jets Name Quarterback Mike White Starter for Sunday vs. Bills

Jets backup quarterback Mike White made his first career start against the Bengals on Oct. 31 and will start again this Sunday against the AFC East-leading Bills.

White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in the Jets' 34–31 upset of the Bengals two weeks ago. Last Thursday against the Colts, he threw for 95 yards and an early touchdown before leaving the game with a forearm injury.

He and rookie Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the team's regular starter, were both active at practice this week. Wilson suffered a sprained PCL during the team's Week 7 blowout loss to the Patriots. 

"We had a feeling on Monday with Zach's knee that he's not fully ready to go," coach Robert Saleh said today. "Mike obviously got all his strength back. He feels good, no residual effects from Thursday, so we're going with Mike."

Saleh was complimentary of White and said he's proven that the NFL stage "is not too big for him." 

Even if the Jets drafted Wilson high up, White is building his case to be the starter going forward with his strong play.

Earlier in the week, Saleh said Wilson would "for sure" make the start against the Bills if healthy but that it would be "irresponsible" for the team to put him back in if he's less than 100% for the game.

The Jets and Bills kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Metlife Stadium. This is the first meeting of the season for the two division rivals.

For more news on the New York Jets, head over to Jets Country.

The Jets plan to give Zach Wilson more time to heal up.

