Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins told reporters on Wednesday that he had been in contact with guard Dakota Dozier, who was hospitalized due to COVID-19 symptoms on Tuesday night.

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer said Dozier—who is vaccinated—remains in the hospital but is stable.

"I’m not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something, he had a hard time breathing," Zimmer said.

Zimmer also told reporters on Wednesday that 29 players and coaches on the team, including himself, plan to get tested as close contacts. As a result, the Vikings—which already have five players on the COVID-19 reserve list—could potentially deal with more positive tests and players placed on the COVID list.

Cousins, who has not explicitly stated whether he has been vaccinated or not, has not shied away on his stance concerning the vaccine. In July '20, Cousins said he "respected other people's concerns" but planned to take a "survival of the fittest approach" to COVID-19. But, later in September '20, he said he would take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

In August, ahead of the '21 season, he came in close contact with rookie quarterback Kellen Mond. He stated that he planned to remain vigilant in avoiding close contacts.

Later that month, Holland Hospital in Holland, Michigan dropped Cousins as a spokesperson for his stance on the vaccine as one that did not align with the values of the hospital.

Even after Zimmer made a public call urging his players to get vaccinated and a doctor visited the team to educate players on the vaccine, it appears that the two-time Pro Bowler still has yet to get vaccinated.

The Vikings will face the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

