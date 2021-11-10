Mark Hamill Unhappy With Rodgers Wearing 'Star Wars' Hoodie

Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Mark Hamill Unhappy Aaron Rodgers Wore 'Star Wars' Hoodie in Interview

Author:

Since his controversial, misinformation-filled appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week, Aaron Rodgers seems to have made quite a few enemies. After his latest appearance on Tuesday, he can add Luke Skywalker to the list. 

Rodgers told McAfee that he took full responsibility in his half-baked apology "to anybody who felt misled" by Friday's comments. During Tuesday's show, the Packers star wore a Star Wars hoodie from "Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker."

Mark Hamill, the actor who famously plays Luke Skywalker, was none too pleased with Rodgers's choice of wardrobe during his latest appearance. 

"Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn, he had to take full responsibility in THAT one?" Hamill tweeted

Rodgers, whose COVID-19 misinformation over the last week seemed to be a galaxy far, far away from the CDC's recommendations, said on Tuesday's show that he is "an athlete, not an activist," while also calling himself a role model. 

"I acknowledge am a role model to a lot of people," Rodgers said on the show. "I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility."

The reigning MVP quarterback was previously criticized for his outrageous (and since proved false) opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine, his use of Ivermectin and taking advice from Joe Rogan. 

Saturday Night Live, Terry Bradshaw and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar all ripped the quarterback this week, while McAfee ribbed Rodgers for taking his research from "Doctors that you consulted with ... Dr. Joe Rogan and which other doctors?" 

In a separate issue, the reigning MVP quarterback and the Packers were fined for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, while other violations reportedly went unpunished.  

And now with Luke Skywalker himself taking a shot, it goes to say that the force has not been with Rodgers over the last week. 

