Report: Free Agent Beckham Jr. 'Honing In' On Three Teams

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly "honing in" on signing with one of three teams—the Chiefs, Packers and Saints—per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

This comes a day after the wide receiver cleared waivers and became a free agent for the first time in his career. He would have been owed $7.25 million if he were picked up off waivers, but will now have the chance to choose his next stop. On Monday, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported that Beckham Jr. preferred Seattle as a destination. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 29-year-old wants to join a playoff contender.

The Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks, Patriots and Saints have all been previously reported to be Beckham Jr.'s top choices as he continues to mull his options.

Earlier Wednesday, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes was asked about Beckham Jr. and the possibility of him signing with the Chiefs. The quarterback, however, deflected the questions. And he's not the only one who has stayed mum.

Coach Andy Reid also stayed quiet on the topic, joining Packers coach Matt LaFleur as another coach to deflect when Beckham Jr.'s name comes up.

However, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein, Green Bay is planning to offer him the veteran minimum.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Packers news, head over to Packer Central.