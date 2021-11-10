Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Odell Beckham, Now a Free Agent, 'Honing In' On Three Teams

Author:

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly "honing in" on signing with one of three teams—the Chiefs, Packers and Saints—per ESPN's Dianna Russini

This comes a day after the wide receiver cleared waivers and became a free agent for the first time in his career. He would have been owed $7.25 million if he were picked up off waivers, but will now have the chance to choose his next stop. On Monday, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported that Beckham Jr. preferred Seattle as a destination. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 29-year-old wants to join a playoff contender.

The Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks, Patriots and Saints have all been previously reported to be Beckham Jr.'s top choices as he continues to mull his options.

Earlier Wednesday, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes was asked about Beckham Jr. and the possibility of him signing with the Chiefs. The quarterback, however, deflected the questions. And he's not the only one who has stayed mum. 

SI Recommends

Coach Andy Reid also stayed quiet on the topic, joining Packers coach Matt LaFleur as another coach to deflect when Beckham Jr.'s name comes up.

However, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein, Green Bay is planning to offer him the veteran minimum

More NFL Coverage:

For more Packers news, head over to Packer Central

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL

Report: Free Agent Beckham Jr. 'Honing In' On Three Teams

The wide receiver reportedly has his eyes on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Kansas City at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Ruggs's Attorneys Working to Keep Medical Records Sealed

Attorneys for former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III are working to keep his medical records away from prosecutors.

tony-corrente-nfl-ref-taunting-penalties
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Seriously, What’s the Deal With These Taunting Penalties?

Why did the NFL care so much about taunting, and has the league gone too far? Plus, much more of your mail.

Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass past Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Davante Adams Reveals He Spoke With OBJ About Green Bay

The Packers star implied he'd love OBJ in Green Bay.

Dec 5, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron reacts during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium.
College Football

Coach O: Alabama Not 'As Good As They Were in the Past'

Alabama snuck by LSU last weekend, 20–14.

marty-reisman-1
Photos

The Hustle Never Stopped for Ping-Pong Legend Marty Reisman

He even tried with photographer Manny Millan on a $1 bet during a shoot.

Member Exclusive
nhl-power-rankings-mcdavid-draisaitl
NHL

Power Rankings: McDavid, Draisaitl Are Pacing the League

The two stars are not just carrying the Oilers, but the NHL as a whole as the league’s point leaders. How high can Edmonton ride behind them?

James Franklin Jim Harbaugh 2019
Play
Betting

College Football Week 11 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Picks The Winners

The Composite produced its best results last week, and is looking to keep the hot streak rolling this weekend.