Chiefs' Mahomes Asked If He's Recruited Odell Beckham Jr.

As the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continue, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about Beckham and him possibly signing with the Chiefs.

Mahomes stayed relatively mum on the subject but said he has not given Beckham a sales pitch on possibly joining Kansas City. Coach Andy Reid also stayed quiet on the topic. He joined Packers coach Matt LaFleur as another coach to deflect when Beckham's name comes up.

The Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks, Patriots and Saints have all been reported to be Beckham's top choices as he continues to mull his options. The 29-year-old former Browns wide receiver cleared waivers Tuesday and is a free agent for the first time in his career.

Although all five teams have some star power on their offenses, the Chiefs would be an interesting choice. Kansas City currently sits at 5–4 on the season and looks considerably more vulnerable this season as opposed to years past — specifically offensively.

Mahomes has already thrown 10 interceptions and fumbled the ball five times this season. Teams appear to have found consistent ways to disrupt the Chiefs and maybe another weapon on the field could be a remedy to their recent problems.

