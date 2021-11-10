Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Rodgers

Patrick Mahomes Asked Whether or Not He's Recruited Odell Beckham Jr. to the Chiefs

Author:

As the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continue, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about Beckham and him possibly signing with the Chiefs. 

Mahomes stayed relatively mum on the subject but said he has not given Beckham a sales pitch on possibly joining Kansas City. Coach Andy Reid also stayed quiet on the topic. He joined Packers coach Matt LaFleur as another coach to deflect when Beckham's name comes up.

The Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks, Patriots and Saints have all been reported to be Beckham's top choices as he continues to mull his options. The 29-year-old former Browns wide receiver cleared waivers Tuesday and is a free agent for the first time in his career. 

Although all five teams have some star power on their offenses, the Chiefs would be an interesting choice. Kansas City currently sits at 5–4 on the season and looks considerably more vulnerable this season as opposed to years past — specifically offensively. 

SI Recommends

Mahomes has already thrown 10 interceptions and fumbled the ball five times this season. Teams appear to have found consistent ways to disrupt the Chiefs and maybe another weapon on the field could be a remedy to their recent problems.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs.
NFL

Chiefs' Mahomes Asked If He's Recruited Odell Beckham Jr.

Andy Reid was also asked about Beckham, but he deflected.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
NFL

Report: NFL to 'Monitor' Dalvin Cook Allegations

The NFL released a statement Wednesday addressing allegations against the Vikings' running back.

Closeup of AEW’s Tony Schiavone with a microphone
Play
Wrestling

Tony Schiavone’s Storied Career Reaching New Heights in AEW

“It’s been the best two and a half years of my career. It’s worth your weight in gold to work for good people, and it’s a pleasure to work here.”

Riley Quick
College Baseball

Two-Sport Star Recruit Riley Quick Chooses Baseball Over Football

Blue-chip recruit Riley Quick signed with Alabama baseball over SEC football offers on Wednesday

Coach Kim Mulkey
Play
College Basketball

Kim Mulkey Reveals Why She Left Baylor for LSU

It isn't as simple as it appears.

Nov 5, 2021; Del Mar, CA, USA; Race fans discuss their betting choices during the Breeders' Cup races at Del Mar Race track.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: If You Could Only Bet One Sport, What Would it be?

Our writers discuss what sport they would bet on for the rest of their lives if they had to choose just one.

MASSEYH
Soccer

Guns, Drugs and Football Thugs

A murder mystery wrapped in a history lesson wrapped inside a sweaty, ecstasy-fueled rave.

Member Exclusive
Mike White
NFL

Jets Name QB Mike White Starter for Sunday vs. Bills

The Jets plan to give Zach Wilson more time to heal up.