SI's MMQB Staff Makes Super Bowl Team, Score Predictions

So far, no NFL team has jumped out as an obvious Super Bowl favorite. At various times through the first half of the season, numerous squads have all looked like powerhouses. But every team has pretty glaring issues as well, as well as eye-opening losses.

Before the season, The MMQB staff at Sports Illustrated logged their Super Bowl matchup and score predictions. With nine weeks of the season in the books, they revisited those predictions, and some chose to update their AFC and NFC champion picks.

Albert Breer held firm on his Packers 38, Bills 35 pick, with Aaron Rodgers winning Super Bowl MVP, however.

"I’ll stick with my preseason prediction," he writes. "Buffalo needs more balance on offense and better play from its line, but has as much upside right now as any team going into the second half of the season."

Breer came away impressed with how the rest of Green Bay's roster rose to the occasion with Rodgers out against the Chiefs on Sunday. Despite a rough outing from quarterback Jordan Love, the team took a narrow 13–7 loss on the road.

Jenny Vrentas is sticking with the Rams as her Super Bowl champion, with Matthew Stafford winning MVP. She now has the Ravens, and not the Chiefs, coming out of the AFC, falling 27–24 in the Super Bowl.

Connor Orr liked Green Bay over the Browns back in September. Now, he's flipping his NFC pick to the Rams, and has them winning it all, 31–25. He cites the mid-season acquisition of Von Miller and the breakout season of Cooper Kupp, his new Super Bowl MVP pick.

Michael Rosenberg is also aboard the Rams train. After taking the team to lose to the Chiefs in the preseason, he now has them beating the Ravens 31–27 to win the title.

Mitch Goldich and Gary Gramling are the only two going with a repeat champion. Goldich has the Buccaneers over the Ravens 36–32, after picking the Chiefs over the Bucs in a rematch during the preseason. Gramling had Chiefs over Rams, but has switched to Buccaneers 20, Browns 10.

Per SI Sportsbook, the Bills and Buccaneers are the co-favorites to win the Super Bowl as of now. Both teams have +600 odds, followed by the Cardinals (+800) and Rams (+900) to win Super Bowl LVI.

For more reactions and analysis as the NFL moves into Week 10, head to The MMQB's Midseason Roundtable.

