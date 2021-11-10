Ex-Panthers DB Boston Lobbies for Team to Sign Cam Newton

The Sam Darnold experiment in Carolina hasn't gone to plan in 2021 and the Panthers will now be turning to backup P.J. Walker in Week 10 after Darnold suffered a scapula injury. But one former Panther believes there's a clear quality option available on the free-agent market.

Former Carolina safety Tre Boston made his pitch for the Panthers to sign Cam Newton on Tuesday. Both Boston and Newton are currently free agents, with Newton hitting the open market after an August release from the Patriots. Perhaps Boston believes adding Newton can turn back the clock to happier days for the Panthers franchise.

Newton was released by the Panthers in March 2020 after nine seasons with the franchise. He went 68–55–1 in his career with Carolina, leading the Panthers to the playoffs four times. Newton was named the NFL MVP in 2015, the same season he and the Panthers lost to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Carolina enters Sunday last in the NFC South at 4–5.

