Report: Cam Newton to Meet With Panthers

The Panthers are currently scrambling at quarterback after placing Sam Darnold on Injured Reserve. Perhaps one franchise legend could be of some assistance.

Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is set to meet with Carolina coach Matt Rhule and owner David Tepper on Thursday, according to the Charlotte Observer's Jonathan M. Alexander. Newton is currently a free agent after being released by the Patriots in August.

Newton was selected by the Panthers with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent nine seasons in Carolina, going 68–55–1. Newton won MVP in 2015, the same season he and the Panthers lost to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Carolina enters Sunday last in the NFC South at 4–5. Second-year quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to start for the Panthers on Sunday against the Cardinals.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Panthers coverage, visit All Panthers.