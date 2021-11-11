Wentz Will Start for Colts Even If His Wife Is in Labor

Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Carson Wentz Will Start for Colts Sunday, Even if His Wife is in Labor

Author:

Carson Wentz and his wife Madison are currently expecting their second child. However, there's a chance that his daughter will be born on Sunday but it won't change his plans for the Colts' game against the Jaguars.

Indianapolis hosts Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. Even if Madison Wentz is set to deliver the newest member of the Wentz family around game time, her husband will play in the game and meet her at the hospital afterward.

“I talked to Coach about it early this week, I could get a call at any point here,” Wentz said, per USA Today. “We’re excited. We’re excited as a family.

“If it comes down to the game, I told my wife ‘I’m playing, and then I’ll come see you at the hospital afterward,’” he added. “She knew that. She’s been great. . . I think God will time it up the way it’s supposed to be timed.”

Wentz is coming off of what may be his best performance as a Colt so far. He led the team to a 45–30 shootout win against the Jets last Thursday night by completing 22 of 30 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

Rejoining coach Frank Reich, his former offensive coordinator with the Eagles, Wentz has had a resurgent year statistically. He's completing 63.3% of his throws for 2,198 yards (eight yards per attempt), with 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His touchdown rate of 5.7% is high highest since 2017, while his 1% interception rate is the lowest of his NFL career.

The Colts are 4–5 on the season. They have a prime chance to get back to .500 against the Jaguars, who are 2–6 on the year.

