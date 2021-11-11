Dan Campbell Explains Why He Fined Himself at Training Camp

The Lions enter Sunday's matchup against the Steelers winless in 2021 at 0–8, but there still seems to be buy-in across the roster for head coach Dan Campbell.

So how has Campbell garnered such respect despite the early-season struggles? A little humility goes a long way.

Campbell detailed the learning curve he's facing as a first-year head coach in a story written by Sports Illustrated's Michael Rosenberg. Detroit's coach detailed a preseason drill gone awry in August, one he describes as "a mess." And the poor drill didn't go unpunished.

"[Don] Capers calls finger-pointing 'the first sign of a losing team,' but several times this season Campbell has shown a willingness to point one at himself," Rosenberg wrote Thursday. "In training camp, he came up with a new drill that added a few linemen to a 7-on-7 play, and, he says, 'it was a mess. I don’t even know how to explain it to you—it was just, man, it was unorganized.'"

"After a few plays, Campbell says he ended the drill and announced he was fining himself. He let a player count the money in front of the team."

Campbell said he spent about $400 on the drill, a small price to pay in order to form a bond with his team. Perhaps the good vibes will pay off on Sunday as the Lions travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.

Kickoff from Heinz Field is slated for Noon ET.

