NFL Week 10 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Last week saw the biggest upset of the season unfold in Jacksonville when the Jaguars knocked off the Bills. That shocker hasn't shook our staff's faith in Buffalo's ability to beat the Jets on the road, however ... or convinced anyone that the Jaguars can beat the Colts in Indianapolis. In fact, our five experts are in lockstep on nine of this week's 14 games, with only one matchup forcing a 3–2 split. That would be the Browns-Patriots clash in New England, where Bill Belichick will face his former team.

Other Week 10 highlights include Von Miller making his expected Rams debut against the 49ers in San Francisco and the Seahawks hosting the Packers (who may or may not have Aaron Rodgers) in a rematch of the classic 2015 NFC Championship.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

