Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

MMQB Staff Week 10 NFL Picks

Who's getting a W in Week 10? The MMQB staff makes its picks.
Author:

Last week saw the biggest upset of the season unfold in Jacksonville when the Jaguars knocked off the Bills. That shocker hasn't shook our staff's faith in Buffalo's ability to beat the Jets on the road, however ... or convinced anyone that the Jaguars can beat the Colts in Indianapolis. In fact, our five experts are in lockstep on nine of this week's 14 games, with only one matchup forcing a 3–2 split. That would be the Browns-Patriots clash in New England, where Bill Belichick will face his former team. 

Other Week 10 highlights include Von Miller making his expected Rams debut against the 49ers in San Francisco and the Seahawks hosting the Packers (who may or may not have Aaron Rodgers) in a rematch of the classic 2015 NFC Championship.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

SI Recommends

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter
Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

Want NFL picks against the spread? Check out SI Betting for best bets and insights.

More NFL Coverage:

Midseason Roundtable: Surprises, Story Lines, Super Bowl Predictions
MMQB: Lamar Jackson Is Proving He Can Come From Behind
Jordan Love’s Starting Debut Was a Lose-Lose Day for the Packers
Mailbag: What's the Deal With These Taunting Penalties?

YOU MAY LIKE

week-18-snf-flex-rams-49ers
NFL

NFL Week 10 Picks From the MMQB Staff

The team makes its picks for Browns-Patriots, Seahawks-Packers, 49ers-Rams and more.

cade-cunningham-jalen-green
NBA

Cunningham-Green Battle Shows Glimpse of NBA's Future

The top two picks of the 2021 draft displayed their unique skillsets in their first meeting as pros.

odell bekcham jr
NFL

Saints Players Make Pitch for OBJ: 'We'd Love to Have You'

As star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. determines which team he'll join, multiple players for the Saints got to work recruiting.

scott boras
MLB

Scott Boras Rails Against MLB's 'Competitive Cancer'

Baseball's most prominent agent said the Braves winning the World Series was a direct result of tanking.

Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles the ball as Arizona Wildcats guard Bendu Yeaney (23) defends during the first half in the national semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome.
College Basketball

UConn's Paige Bueckers Inks Multi-Year NIL Deal

The NCAA star signed a name, image and likeness partnership with StockX, a global e-commerce platform for sneakers and apparel.

brian burns
NFL

Panthers' Burns Wishes 'Happy Hunting' on Mac Jones

Burns said Wednesday that he hasn't received an apology from Jones after the Patriots quarterback's controversial play in Sunday's game.

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Adam Schefter broadcasts from the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set before a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Adam Schefter Apologizes for Initial Dalvin Cook Reporting

The NFL insider acknowledged that he did not reach out to both sides of the alleged abuse case.

Mar 7, 2021; Greenville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley speaks after defeating the Georgia Lady Bulldogs in the SEC Conference Championship at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
College Basketball

Staley Gifts Pieces of Championship Net to Black Female Coaches

Dawn Staley sent every Black female Division I women's basketball coach a piece of inspiration.