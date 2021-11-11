Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Panthers DE Brian Burns on Mac Jones: 'I Wish All My Fellow D-End Brothers Happy Hunting'

Author:

If there was any inkling that Panthers defensive end Brian Burns and Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones had buried the hatchet after Sunday's controversial play by Jones, Burns offered some clarity on the issue on Wednesday: no, they have not.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Burns said he had not yet received an apology from Jones—who was seen twisting Burns's ankle on the ground during Sunday's game after a fumble—and offered some words of encouragement for defensive ends who were scheduled to face the Patriots in the future.

"It would be nice to have an apology," Burns said. "But it's not going to happen. However the NFL handles it, it's on them. I would just like to play them again. I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting."

On the play in question, Jones was sacked and stripped by Burns in the first quarter of Sunday's game. After the ball came loose, Jones grabbed Burns's foot while he was on the ground and twists it.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick later defended Jones, saying he believed Jones thought that Burns had the ball and was trying to tackle him. When asked about whether he had reached out to Burns to apologize for the incident on Wednesday, Jones declined to comment, saying he had "already addressed that situation," per Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston.

For more Panthers coverage, visit All Panthers.

