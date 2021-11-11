Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

P.J. Walker to Start Sunday for Panthers Despite Cam Newton Signing

Author:

Cam Newton is back in Carolina after signing with the Panthers on Thursday, but do not expect to see him under center in Week 10.

Carolina will turn to second-year quarterback P.J. Walker on Sunday against Arizona, according to head coach Matt Rhule. Walker filled in during Carolina's Week 9 loss to the Patriots after Sam Darnold suffered a scapula injury

It has not been announced whether Newton will be active on Sunday. Matt Barkley is expected to be Walker's backup.

SI Recommends

Newton, 32, played in Carolina for nine years from 2011 to '19. He is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns, and he won MVP in 2015 before losing to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

The Panthers enter Week 10 last in the NFC South at 4–5. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Panthers coverage, visit All Panthers.

YOU MAY LIKE

pj-walker-panthers
NFL

Walker to Start Sunday for Panthers Despite Newton Signing

Cam Newton will have to wait another week to make his NFL debut.

Ric Flair wearing a black suit on stage at a WWE show
Play
Wrestling

Ric Flair Launching New Podcast, ‘Wooooo Nation’

The Nature Boy’s new podcast will debut next week.

Cincinnati Bengals
Podcasts

NFL Midterms: A Remembrance of Preseason Predictions | The MMQB

Midseason NFL update, Super Bowl predictions, who's on the rise/fall and much more.

Nov 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3), guard Tyger Campbell (10), guard Jake Kyman (13), guard Jaylen Clark (0), guard Peyton Watson (23) and center Myles Johnson (15) during a time out on the court in the second half against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners at Pauley Pavilion.
Play
Betting

Villanova at UCLA Men's College Basketball Betting Preview: Odds, Analysis and Picks

A betting preview of the Friday night battle between No. 2 UCLA and No. 4 Villanova.

100-influential-ndidi-massay
Tech & Media

Ndidi Massay is Driving Diversity and Transformation at CBS Sports

In her role as vice president of workplace culture and diversity initiatives for CBS Sports, the former college softball catcher is driving change within the workplace—and beyond.

randy-gregory-cowboys
NFL

Cowboys DE Gregory to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Strain

The Cowboys will be without one of their best pass rushers through the rest of November.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian
College Football

Sarkisian Addresses Video of Texas Coach Berating Team

Sark finally discussed the controversial video.

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims
College Football

Expert Picks: Playoff Contenders Hit Road in Week 11

Several top-10 teams face a critical test away from home. Who has the edge in 16 games this weekend?