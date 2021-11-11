Walker to Start Sunday for Panthers Despite Newton Signing

Cam Newton is back in Carolina after signing with the Panthers on Thursday, but do not expect to see him under center in Week 10.

Carolina will turn to second-year quarterback P.J. Walker on Sunday against Arizona, according to head coach Matt Rhule. Walker filled in during Carolina's Week 9 loss to the Patriots after Sam Darnold suffered a scapula injury.

It has not been announced whether Newton will be active on Sunday. Matt Barkley is expected to be Walker's backup.

Newton, 32, played in Carolina for nine years from 2011 to '19. He is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns, and he won MVP in 2015 before losing to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

The Panthers enter Week 10 last in the NFC South at 4–5.

