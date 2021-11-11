Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Strain

Author:

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday the team will be without defensive end Randy Gregory for "multiple weeks" due to a calf injury.

Gregory suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice. He could go injured reserve, which would keep him out of Dallas's lineup for the next three games.

The five-year veteran is tied for Dallas's lead in tackles with 76 in 2021. He's tallied five sacks as well as two forced fumbles. Gregory has amassed 15.5 sacks in 45 career games, with a career-high of six coming in '18. 

SI Recommends

Dallas enters Sunday's game against the Falcons leading the NFC East at 6–2. The Cowboys rank No. 18 in points allowed per game after last week's 30–16 loss to the Broncos.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more news on the Dallas Cowboys, head over to Cowboys Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

100-influential-ndidi-massay
Tech & Media

Ndidi Massay is Driving Diversity and Transformation at CBS Sports

In her role as vice president of workplace culture and diversity initiatives for CBS Sports, the former college softball catcher is driving change within the workplace—and beyond.

randy-gregory-cowboys
NFL

Cowboys DE Gregory to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Strain

The Cowboys will be without one of their best pass rushers through the rest of November.

Steve Sarkisian
College Football

Sarkisian Addresses Video of Texas Coach Berating Team

Sark finally discussed the controversial video.

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims
College Football

Expert Picks: Playoff Contenders Hit Road in Week 11

Several top-10 teams face a critical test away from home. Who has the edge in 16 games this weekend?

Panel of illustrations from Michael Kingston's "Headlocked" comic
Play
Wrestling

‘Headlocked’ Marries Complementary Worlds of Wrestling and Comics

A portion of the proceeds will help cover indie wrestler Danhausen’s medical bills after he broke his leg.

Jordan Allen
Play
College Football

Coveted DB Recruit Jordan Allen Eyeing December Decision

Former Penn State football commitment still hearing from handful of programs

Jon Scheyer
Play
College Basketball

2022 SI All-American Top 25 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Duke's dominant summer on the recruiting trail resulted in the top recruiting class in the SI All-American team rankings.

Baker Mayfield heads to the locker room early after suffering an apparent injury to his hand against the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the second quarter at Heinz Field.
NFL

Browns OC Addresses Baker Mayfield Foot Injury

Cleveland's QB has been dealing with a sore foot ahead of Browns-Patriots.