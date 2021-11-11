Cowboys DE Gregory to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Strain

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday the team will be without defensive end Randy Gregory for "multiple weeks" due to a calf injury.

Gregory suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice. He could go injured reserve, which would keep him out of Dallas's lineup for the next three games.

The five-year veteran is tied for Dallas's lead in tackles with 76 in 2021. He's tallied five sacks as well as two forced fumbles. Gregory has amassed 15.5 sacks in 45 career games, with a career-high of six coming in '18.

Dallas enters Sunday's game against the Falcons leading the NFC East at 6–2. The Cowboys rank No. 18 in points allowed per game after last week's 30–16 loss to the Broncos.

