Saints Players Make Pitch for OBJ: 'We'd Love to Have You'

November 11, 2021
NFL
Saints Players Make Pitch for Odell Beckham Jr.: 'We'd Love to Have You'

Author:

As three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hits free agency for the first time in his career, there are no shortage of teams keen on adding him to their offense midseason. In case there was any ambiguity on interest from the Saints, multiple New Orleans players cleared that up on Wednesday with their best recruiting pitches.

Earlier in the day, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that Beckham was honing in on three teams: the Saints, Packers and Chiefs. Saints players made their pleas on why New Orleans was the best fit:

"If he is seeing this: Odell, we'd love to have you, man," defensive lineman Shy Tuttle said. "We'd love to have you ... We've got good food, good people, good organization."

Beckham became a free agent after clearing waivers on Tuesday. The 29-year-old is eyeing a move to a team in playoff contention, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Linebacker Demario Davis also expressed excitement at the prospect of adding Beckham to the team, calling him a great player.

"He's been one of the most dynamic receivers in the league, and I don't know any player on any team that don't want to play with great players," Davis said. "But I trust our organization, they do what they feel is best for our team ... in short, I love to play with other great players, and he is certainly a great player."

In six games this season, Beckham has 17 receptions on 34 targets for 232 yards.

For more Saints news, check out Saints News Network.

