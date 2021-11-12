Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Saints RB Alvin Kamara Officially Out Sunday Vs. Titans

Saints do-it-all running back Alvin Kamara will be out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing the week of practice with a knee injury.

Kamara left last Sunday's loss to the Falcons early with a mild knee strain. The team held him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, and on Friday deemed him unavailable for Sunday. Veteran Mark Ingram, who recently rejoined New Orleans, will likely pick up most of the slack.

Kamara led the way for the Saints with 104 total yards from scrimmage last week. Ingram had 43 rushing yards and another 21 yards receiving against Atlanta.

Few running backs mean as much to their offense as Kamara does to Sean Payton's in New Orleans. He leads the team in rushing, with 530 yards and three touchdowns on the year, as well as receptions with 32, and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with four.

Only wide receiver Deonte Harris has more receiving yards this season, with 323.

The Saints lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a torn ACL suffered against the Buccaneers earlier this month. Trevor Siemian, who stepped in to guide the team to an upset win in that game, will get his second start of the season Sunday. He threw for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns in last weekend's 27–25 loss to the Falcons.

Saints at Titans kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more news on the Saints, visit Saints News Network.

