Bucs' Arians Announces Status Of AB, Gronk for Sunday

November 12, 2021
Buccaneers Will Be Without Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski on Sunday

Author:

The Buccaneers will be without at least two of Tom Brady's top targets—Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski on Sunday and there are some concerns regarding Chris Godwin's status.

Brown, who got off to a fast start in his first full year with Tampa Bay, has been out since Week 6 with an ankle injury. Gronkowski has played in just four games this season and appeared in Week 8 after missing Weeks 4–7 with fractured ribs. He left the Week 8 game against the Saints with back spasms and will not play after last weekend's bye.

In addition to the two pass catchers, cornerback Rashard Robinson will miss the game with a hamstring injury. He has appeared in five games for the Buccaneers this year, though according to Pro Football Reference, his only defensive snaps came in Week 7 against the Bears. He is primarily a special teams contributor for the Bucs.

Chris Godwin was added to Thursday's injury report with a foot issue and has missed the team's last two days of practice entering Friday. Coach Bruce Arians says Godwin will travel with the team to Washington but will be a game-time decision on Sunday.

Arians mentioned the possibility of slot receiver Scotty Miller returning from his bout with turf toe, according to All Bucs. Miller last appeared in the Week 3 loss to the Rams.

With Tampa Bay's injury concerns, wide receiver Mike Evans will be the center of attention on Sunday. Evans is second on the team to Godwin in receptions and receiving yards with 39 and 544, respectively, and leads the team with eight touchdowns. 

If Godwin can not play, the team's next leading receiver is running back Leonard Fournette, who has 30 receptions for 239 yards out of the backfield. Tyler Johnson, a second-year wide receiver out of Minnesota, would expectedly take on an increased workload. He has 14 catches for 191 yards on the year. 

Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard will fill the gap left by Gronkowski on Sunday. The two tight ends each have 13 receptions for 125 yards, and Howard has one touchdown. The team also recently added Darren Fells, who is set to make his Bucs debut

Tampa Bay and Washington kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

