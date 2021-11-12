Football World Reacts to Jon Gruden's Lawsuit vs. the NFL

Friday afternoon, former Raiders coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging Gruden's emails were "selectively" released during the investigation into the Washington Football Team to force him out of his role with the team.

Gruden's attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner noted there is "no explanation" as to why only Gruden's emails were made public when there were 650,000 collected in the league's investigation.

Hosmer-Henner, via ESPN:

"The complaint alleges that the defendants selectively leaked Gruden's private correspondence to The Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden's reputation and force him out of his job," Hosmer-Henner said. "There is no explanation or justification for why Gruden's emails were the only ones made public out of the 650,000 emails collected in the NFL's investigation of the Washington Football Team or for why the emails were held for months before being released in the middle of the Raiders' season."

The NFL has since responded, calling the allegations "entirely meritless."

Reaction from NFL media members came quickly after news of the lawsuit broke.

Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001 and '18 to '21. He also coached the Buccaneers from '02 to '08, winning a Super Bowl with the franchise. His career record is 117–112 with a 5–4 mark in the postseason. Between NFL gigs, he was the game analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Football.

