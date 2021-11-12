Packers quarterback Jordan Love took all the starting reps in practice throughout the week for Packers as they gear up for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks. However, the second-year signal caller—who made his first NFL start in a loss against the Chiefs last Sunday—told reporters on Friday that he is planning for starter Aaron Rodgers to return this week from COVID-19 protocol after contracting the virus as an unvaccinated player.

"I think it's been a normal week for me, pretty similar to last week getting all the reps," Love said. "... I'm preparing like I am going to be playing and then obviously the plan is for Aaron [Rodgers] to be back on Saturday."

Despite the loss to Kansas City, Love threw for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 23 yards. Rodgers even praised Love for his performance.

"I'm really proud of him... I thought he hung in there," Rodgers said. "He's a very athletic guy... There were nerves going for sure, how can there not be... I'm proud of the way that he battled."

On The Pat McAfee show on Tuesday, Rodgers said there was a "small possibility" that he would not play against the Seahawks, saying he would continue to undergo testing to make sure his heart was in proper condition for physical exertion.

The NFL fined Rodgers and wide receive Allen Lazard $14,560 each for violating COVID-19 protocols associated with Rodgers not wearing a mask during news conferences and the interaction of the two in attending the Packers' Halloween party. Green Bay was also fined $300,000 by the league for violating protocols.

While Packers head coach Matt LaFleur feels confident that Rodgers will be back, he has reminded Love to be ready at all times.

"I told Jordan it's no different than last week, or any other week for that matter, 'You always have to prepare yourself as the starter," LaFleur said.

The Seahawks (3–5) are coming off a bye week and will look to earn their fourth win of the season with the return of quarterback Russell Wilson, who returns after suffering a finger injury. Green Bay (7–2) will look to keep pace among the top teams in the NFC.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Packers, visit Packer Central