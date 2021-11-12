Nick Chubb Out for Browns vs. Patriots Sunday

The Browns will be without both of their star running backs on Sunday. Kareem Hunt is on injured reserve with a calf injury and now Nick Chubb will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Chubb and backup running back Demetric Felton tested positive this week for the virus. The players are vaccinated, which opened the door for a return in time for Sunday's game at the Patriots but they did not get cleared in time.

In order to return to play, Chubb and Felton would have needed a pair of negative tests in a 24 hour period. That did not occur, which will puts D'Ernest Johnson back in the Browns backfield.

Johnson filled in for Chubb earlier in the year. During the team's Week 7 win over the Broncos, he ran the ball 22 times for 146 yards and a touchdown. Cleveland won that game without its star running backs or starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in that game.

On the year, Johnson has 195 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Chubb, one of the NFL's best backs, has 721 yards and six scores through seven games.

The Browns and Patriots kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. SI Sportsbook has Bill Belichick's team as a 2.5-point favorite.

