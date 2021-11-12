Odell Beckham Jr. Offers Short Message for Rams Fans

Odell Beckham Jr. is in Los Angeles and looks to be quite pleased with his decision to become a member of the Rams. Beckham took a quick 10-second video from the airport after touching down and expressed his excitement about his future.

"What's going on? OBJ here. Just landed in L.A. Feels good to be back home, man. Ready to get to work. Much love."

It's a simple message, but one that should resonate with fans. He appears motivated to go out and prove his worth.

Beckham was placed on waivers by the Browns earlier this week after a tumultuous season with the franchise. After going unclaimed, he became a free agent and signed with the Rams on Thursday.

Beckham's deal is reportedly worth up to $4.25 million, based on incentives. He received a $500,000 signing bonus to go along with his $750,000 salary but can make more if the team accomplishes certain goals this season.

Beckham reportedly chose the Rams over the Packers. The MMQB's Albert Breer noted Friday that Beckham was being recruited by some of the L.A. players without knowledge by the team's front office.

Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games this season.

The 7–2 Rams take on the 3–5 49ers on Monday night.

