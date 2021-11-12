Sean McVay Says OBJ Could Make Rams Debut Monday

As the dust settles on the Rams' signing of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the next question on hand is when will the star receiver make his debut in the City of Angels.

The Rams (7–2) face the 49ers (3–5) on Monday night. While the hype of OBJ impacting a high-octane Rams' offense is high, Rams coach Sean McVay is not in rush to throw the star receiver in the mix.

"“We’ll see," McVay said. "We will take it a day at a time. ...If we feel like he can help us against the 49ers, then we’ll have him ready to go.”

Beckham and the Rams agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The contract includes a $500,000 signing bonus, $750,000 for the rest of the season and another $3 million in incentives based on how the Rams finish the regular season and postseason, per Rapoport.

Beckham Jr.'s new deal came three days after Cleveland officially placed him on waivers. The Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks, Patriots and Saints had all been previously reported to be Beckham Jr.'s top choices as he weighed his options.

On Friday, the eighth-year receiver shared a video message to Rams fans of his excitement and eagerness to play in Los Angeles.

"What's going on? OBJ here. Just landed in L.A. Feels good to be back home, man. Ready to get to work. Much love," Beckham said.

