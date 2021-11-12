Report: Brissett Starts, Tagovailoa As Backup Vs. Ravens

Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
NFL
Report: Jacoby Brissett Starts, Tua Tagovailoa As Backup Against Ravens

Author:

Jacoby Brissett will reportedly start against the Ravens during Thursday Night Football with Tua Tagovailoa serving as backup, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe

Tagovailoa is still recovering from his fractured middle finger, but as ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques highlighted, coach Brian Flores told reporters earlier this week that the quarterback would still be active if he could not start. 

"[Tua] is definitely making progress," Flores said Tuesday, per Louis-Jacques. "There's definitely discomfort. The swelling is down. It's getting better. There's progress from last week but there's still limitations."

Tagovailoa missed three games earlier this season due to fractured ribs. He was placed on injured reserve in mid-September, but returned for Miami's Week 6 loss to the Jaguars.

Against the Texans last weekend, Brissett tallied 244 passing yards for one touchdown and two interceptions. 

