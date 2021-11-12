Zach Wilson Says He's Learned From Mike White's Success

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been sidelined with a knee injury since late October and backup Mike White has gone from little-known reserve to a fan favorite.

White exploded in his first career start by throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a 34–31 upset win over the Bengals. He played well during last week's game against the Colts, before leaving with a minor forearm injury. Wilson returned to practice this week and coach Robert Saleh has given White the starting nod for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Even if White continues to play well and considering Wilson's struggles this season, the Jets may stick Wilson after selecting him with the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wilson spoke with the media for the first time since his injury on Thursday and told reporters that he's not concerned about the long-term impact of his injury or the developing situation with White, whom he calls his "closest friend on the team."

"I just got here. I'm supposed to be a senior in college right now," Wilson said, per ESPN. "You have to understand, it's going to be hard. I'm not making excuses, but that's where growth comes from.

"I definitely didn't come here thinking this would be the greatest thing ever and we're going to go undefeated," he added. "I knew it was going to be tough and that's part of the process. That's what makes football so fun. My time is going to come."

Wilson acknowledged competition is part of the game and both quarterbacks want to be under center on Sundays.

"That’s the coolest part is that I think we both understand that it’s part of the business of football. And we both understand that I want to play, he wants to play," Wilson said, via Jets Country. "It’s just how it is. So, what’s the point of butting heads when we can help each other out?

"I think we can both benefit from the situation and so, I really don’t feel like there’s any reason to even have to talk about it," Wilson continued. "I feel like we’re naturally just really good friends as it is. And I was pumped for him when he plays, and he’s pumped for me when I’m playing and doing well."

Last year at BYU, Wilson averaged 11 yards per attempt. Those won't come nearly as easily in the NFL and he has watched White thrive while taking what the defense gives him.

"I would say my style of play needs to get more like that," Wilson said of White's game. "It was the same thing in college. Maybe I forced things a little bit too much my freshman, sophomore year, but I found that balance my junior year. I found what risks were worth it and I was still able to still have those big explosive plays, but I took care of the ball. So, that’s kind of the same thing now."

Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the New York Jets, head over to Jets Country.