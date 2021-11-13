Adrian Peterson's Son Shares Advice for Dad After 2021 Debut

Adrian Peterson's Titans debut went relatively smoothly, as the 36-year old running back tallied 21 yards and a touchdown. But, his 10-year-son had some advice for him to think about as he prepares to face the Saints this Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

“He was like, ‘Dad, why are you running so high?'” Peterson told reporters on Friday. “That’s the one thing I always preach to him and he was able to preach it to me. I was like, ‘You know what? You’re right.’”

Peterson also said he wants to be more patient in letting the offensive line help him in his rushing pursuit.

"I think on a couple plays I was too fast and didn’t let those guys up front work for me," Peterson said."

Peterson, who began his 15th NFL season on Sunday night, recorded a milestone one-yard touchdown run with three minutes left in the game. It was Peterson's 125th career touchdown, tying him with Walter Payton for 11th most in NFL history.

With Tennessee missing star running back Derrick Henry due to a foot injury, the Titans (7–2) will most likely look to Peterson for more carries against New Orleans (5–3). He finished Sunday's game with 10 carries for 21 yards and the lone score.

The four-time All-Pro signed with Tennessee after it was announced that Henry would miss an extended amount of time.

