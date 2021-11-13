Report: OBJ to Make Rams Debut Against 49ers on Monday

Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Rams debut against the 49ers on Monday night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move comes four days after Beckham Jr. signed with Los Angeles following the Browns placing on him waivers earlier this week in the midst of a tumultuous season with the franchise. Beckham Jr. will be asked to step in rather quickly in terms of production after Rams wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a season-ending ACL injury during practice on Friday.

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Beckham could play on Monday, saying it would a day-to-day approach.

But, the three-time Pro Bowler is ready for the challenge as he posted a 10-second video for Rams fans on Friday about his excitement and his future on the team.

""What's going on? OBJ here. Just landed in L.A. Feels good to be back home, man. Ready to get to work. Much love," he said.

Beckham Jr. reportedly chose the Rams over the Packers, among other teams. SI's Albert Breer noted Friday that Beckham was being recruited by some of the L.A. players without knowledge by the team's front office. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million with his new squad.

Through six games in the 2021 season with Cleveland, Beckham recorded 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns

