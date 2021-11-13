Titans Place Julio Jones on Injured Reserve List

The Titans have placed wide receiver Julio Jones on the injured reserved list with a hamstring injury, the team announced Saturday. Jones was placed on the injury report after Thursday's practice.

Jone will miss a minimum of three games. At the earliest, Tennessee could get their wideout back in time for its Week 14 matchup against the Jaguars. Before that, the Titans will face the Saints this Sunday, then the Texans in Week 11 and the Patriots in Week 12.

Tennessee (7–2) has a bye week after facing New England, so a Week 14 return against Jacksonville is likely. Jones, 32, has played in six of nine games in his first year in Tennessee and has battled the same hamstring injury for much of the season. He has racked up 21 catches for 336 yards but has not found the end zone yet in what has been a disappointing season thus far.

Kickoff against the Saints (5–3) is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET in Tennessee this Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Titans news, head over to All Titans.