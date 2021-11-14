Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ben Roethlisberger Placed on COVID-19 List, Out for Week 10 Game vs. Lions

Author:

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the Steelers learned they would take on the winless Lions without their veteran quarterback.

Ben Roethlisberger will not play in Week 10's home game against Detroit after the Steelers placed him on the team's COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday. Mason Rudolph will instead start in his place.

Roethlisberger, who is vaccinated, spoke last week on the Dan Patrick Show about following the league's health and safety protocols, saying he wanted to emphasize still "living (his) life" while remaining compliant.

"You still have to live your life," Roethlisberger said. "Last year was such a bubble we all lived in, it was so crazy. We all sacrificed so much, and people are still sacrificing now, and doing the smart thing. But I'm still trying to live my life the best I can."

SI Recommends

In eight games this season, Roethlisberger has completed 65.6% of his pass attempts for 1,986 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's thrown for 953 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions during Pittsburgh's current four-game winning streak.

Rudolph, a former third-round pick who's in his third season in the NFL, has started nine games over the past two years, winning five of them. For his career, he has a 61.7% completion rate with 2,089 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Steelers coverage, check out All Steelers.

YOU MAY LIKE

ben roethlisberger (1)
NFL

Ben Roethlistberger Placed on COVID-19 List, Out vs. Lions

The quarterback, who is vaccinated, will not play in Week 10's game against Detroit. Mason Rudolph will start in his place.

QB10
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Quarterbacks

After a rough performance last week, there's no reason to back off Matthew Stafford vs. the 49ers.

A Texas Tech helmet and football.
College Football

Texas Tech Hits 62-Yard Field Goal for Walk-Off Win

The score was tied at 38 with three seconds remaining when Jonathan Garibay came onto the field to try the long kick.

lincoln riley
College Football

Lincoln Riley Takes Issue With Late Baylor FG: 'I Don't Agree With It'

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda called a timeout with one second left to add on a field goal, drawing the ire of Sooners coach Lincoln Riley.

Florida's Dan Mullen looks frustrated vs. Samford
College Football

Samford Debacle Should Be Final Nail in Coffin for Mullen

Florida gave up a record 42 first-half points to the FCS foe, but its coach bizarrely doesn't seem concerned.

Three footballs on a field.
College Football

South Dakota Gets Walk-Off Win On Must-See Hail Mary

Receiver Jeremiah Webb caught the tipped 57-yard heave to give the Coyotes an improbable win.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh pumps a fist after beating Penn State
College Football

Michigan Flips the Script in Win Over Penn State

Known for folding in big road games under Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines are showing why this team is different.

Jimmy Lake with Washington.
Play
College Football

Report: UW's Lake Shoved Player Into Locker in 2019

Washington was reportedly made aware of the alleged incident while investigating Lake for hitting a player in the face mask on Nov. 6.