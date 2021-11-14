Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the Steelers learned they would take on the winless Lions without their veteran quarterback.

Ben Roethlisberger will not play in Week 10's home game against Detroit after the Steelers placed him on the team's COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday. Mason Rudolph will instead start in his place.

Roethlisberger, who is vaccinated, spoke last week on the Dan Patrick Show about following the league's health and safety protocols, saying he wanted to emphasize still "living (his) life" while remaining compliant.

"You still have to live your life," Roethlisberger said. "Last year was such a bubble we all lived in, it was so crazy. We all sacrificed so much, and people are still sacrificing now, and doing the smart thing. But I'm still trying to live my life the best I can."

In eight games this season, Roethlisberger has completed 65.6% of his pass attempts for 1,986 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's thrown for 953 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions during Pittsburgh's current four-game winning streak.

Rudolph, a former third-round pick who's in his third season in the NFL, has started nine games over the past two years, winning five of them. For his career, he has a 61.7% completion rate with 2,089 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

