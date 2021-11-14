Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Publish date:

Report: Ben Roethlisberger Self-Reported COVID-19 Symptoms Before Positive Test

Author:

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger self-reported possible COVID-19 symptoms prior to receiving a positive test, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Only after his self-reporting did Roethlisberger undergo a test, which returned a positive result. 

The Steelers placed Roethlisberger on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday night. Mason Rudolph, who has started nine games for Pittsburgh over the past two seasons, will again start in his place Sunday vs. the Lions.

Roethlisberger recently said on The Dan Patrick Show that he was vaccinated for COVID-19. Vaccinated players on the reserve/COVID-19 list need to be asymptomatic for 48 hours and produce two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to return to the active roster.

In eight games this season, Roethlisberger has completed 65.6% of his pass attempts for 1,986 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Steelers enter Sunday's contest vs. the Lions with a 5–3 record and in second place in the AFC North. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Steelers coverage, check out All Steelers.

