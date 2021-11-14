The Panthers are expected to give recently signed quarterback Cam Newton a chance to become the team's starter for the remainder of this season and potentially the 2022 season as well, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per ESPN, if Newton performs well to close the '21 campaign, he would become the favorite to lead the franchise heading into next year.

Newton signed a one-year deal with the franchise earlier this week. He had spent last year with the Patriots, but was released by the franchise in August.

His deal with Carolina is worth up to $10 million.

Newton's signing comes as quarterback Sam Darnold was placed on injured reserve after suffered a scapula injury in Week 9 vs. the Patriots. According to ESPN, while the team announced Darnold is out four to six weeks with the injury, it is operating as if Darnold will not play against this season.

P.J. Walker is slated to start Sunday vs. the Cardinals. It is unclear if Newton will be active.

Newton, however, is expected to take over the starting role once he has a better understanding of the team's offense.

Darnold, who the Jets traded to Carolina this past offseason, is under contract with the Panthers through next year.

The Panthers selected Newton first overall in the 2011 NFL draft. He spent nine years in Carolina, becoming the franchise's leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns. He went 68-55-1 with the Panthers, winning MVP in 2015 before losing to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Carolina enters Week 10 4–5 on the season. Kickoff for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

