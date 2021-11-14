Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Panthers Expected to Give Newton Chance to Win Starting Job for '21, '22 Seasons

Author:

The Panthers are expected to give recently signed quarterback Cam Newton a chance to become the team's starter for the remainder of this season and potentially the 2022 season as well, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per ESPN, if Newton performs well to close the '21 campaign, he would become the favorite to lead the franchise heading into next year.

Newton signed a one-year deal with the franchise earlier this week. He had spent last year with the Patriots, but was released by the franchise in August. 

His deal with Carolina is worth up to $10 million. 

Newton's signing comes as quarterback Sam Darnold was placed on injured reserve after suffered a scapula injury in Week 9 vs. the Patriots. According to ESPN, while the team announced Darnold is out four to six weeks with the injury, it is operating as if Darnold will not play against this season. 

P.J. Walker is slated to start Sunday vs. the Cardinals. It is unclear if Newton will be active. 

SI Recommends

Newton, however, is expected to take over the starting role once he has a better understanding of the team's offense. 

Darnold, who the Jets traded to Carolina this past offseason, is under contract with the Panthers through next year. 

The Panthers selected Newton first overall in the 2011 NFL draft. He spent nine years in Carolina, becoming the franchise's leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns. He went 68-55-1 with the Panthers, winning MVP in 2015 before losing to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50

Carolina enters Week 10 4–5 on the season. Kickoff for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Panthers coverage, visit All Panthers.

YOU MAY LIKE

ben roethlisberger (1)
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Fantasy Football Gameday Injury Updates

Aaron Rodgers returns from the COVID-19 list in Week 10 while Nick Chubb and Ben Roethlisberger are out with the virus.

Cam Newton
NFL

Report: Newton Expected to Be Given Chance to Win Starting Job

Newton signed with the Panthers earlier this week after Sam Darnold was placed on injured reserve.

Ryan Fitzpatrick sits on the field
NFL

Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick Not Expected to Return This Season

Fitzpatrick has not played since Week 1 due to a hip injury.

jsu-picture-cropped
College Football

JSU Winning the SWAC East Has Been a Long Time Coming

With SWAC title hopes on the line, the Sanders's brothers came up with big plays in the nick of time for the Tigers to win its first division title since 2013.

si-top-10-cincy
College Football

SI's Top 10: Cincinnati Major Winner in Frenzy-Filled Week 11

While the wheels fell off the Sooner Schooner, the Bearcats and Fighting Irish thrived in a weekend full of obscurities and upsets.

Hangman Page delivers a blow to Kenny Omega.
Wrestling

Hangman Page Era Begins at 'Full Gear'

Kenny Omega's reign atop AEW is over after Hangman Page defeated him Saturday night in a captivating world title match.

NFL Week 10 Preview and Midseason Report
Play
NFL

Week 10 Preview and Midseason Report: NFL’s Best Teams According to Math

Plus, the 49ers D’s recent ownership of the Rams, Tony Corrente starts a fire and the NFL dumps kerosene on it, Cam’s back, Taysom Hill time arrives, and more.

Dave Joerger coaching the Kings in 2019.
NBA

Dave Joerger Leaving 76ers for Cancer Treatment

Dave Joerger told ESPN he was diagnosed with a form of "head and neck" cancer.