November 14, 2021
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. Pens Heartfelt Letter to Browns Organization, Fans

Author:

Ahead of his debut with the Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. took time on Saturday to write a sincere thank-you note to his old one.

Beckham tweeted out a heartfelt letter to the Browns organization and fans, expressing his gratitude for accepting him into the city and team over the past two-plus seasons. He called Browns fans the "greatest fans ever" and said he had always hoped to bring a championship to the franchise.

"I want to thank the city of Cleveland for welcoming me with open arms. My goal was always to help bring a championship to the city of Cleveland from the first day I became a member of the Cleveland Browns," Beckham wrote. "Through all the ups and downs, injuries and rehab, I am forever grateful to have played in front of some of the greatest fans ever. Dawg Pound, I thank you for embracing me and showing me so much LOVE!"

After spending the first five years of his career with the Giants, Beckham was traded to the Browns in 2019. In his first season there, he caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. Injuries limited him to just seven games in 2020, and he amassed just 232 yards and no scores in six games this season before being waived earlier this week and signing with the Rams.

Beckham thanked the Browns front office, coaches and teammates before singling out fellow wideout Jarvis Landry. The two were college teammates at LSU and played together on Cleveland for the past three seasons.

"My brother JUICE, we have been blessed to have played together at the highest levels," Beckham wrote. "Thank you for always pushing me to be the best man and player that I can be. You’re truly a gift from God. I know God’s plan never fails."

Beckham is set to make his Rams debut on Monday Night Football against the 49ers.

