Report: OBJ Could Return Punts in Rams Debut

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may return punts for the Rams during his debut on Monday night against the 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Beckham's role on special teams could be part of a package of plays installed for the wideout, per ESPN.

The three-time Pro Bowler signed with Los Angeles earlier this week, days after the Browns placed him on waivers. In the aftermath of signing what is reportedly a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a season-ending ACL injury during practice. Woods is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Los Angeles has often used wide receiver Cooper Kupp as one of their punt returners this season. Beckham returned punts early in his career with the Giants, but returned just one punt since 2019 in his two-plus years with the Browns.

Coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that the team team would take a day-to-day approach to figuring out Beckham's role.

He reportedly chose the Rams over the Packers, among other teams, including the Saints, Seahawks, Chiefs and Patriots. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Steelers also inquired about Beckham as he was narrowing down which team he wanted to join.

In six games with the Browns this season, Beckham Jr. had 17 catches for 232 yards. He has dealt with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder throughout the year.

The Rams enter their Week 10 Monday Night Football contest with the 49ers at 7–2. Kickoff is set for 8:25 p.m. ET

More Odell Beckham Jr. Coverage:

For more news on the Rams, head over to Ram Digest.