Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Could Return Punts in Rams Debut

Author:

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may return punts for the Rams during his debut on Monday night against the 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Beckham's role on special teams could be part of a package of plays installed for the wideout, per ESPN. 

The three-time Pro Bowler signed with Los Angeles earlier this week, days after the Browns placed him on waivers. In the aftermath of signing what is reportedly a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a season-ending ACL injury during practice. Woods is expected to miss the remainder of the season. 

Los Angeles has often used wide receiver Cooper Kupp as one of their punt returners this season. Beckham returned punts early in his career with the Giants, but returned just one punt since 2019 in his two-plus years with the Browns. 

Coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that the team team would take a day-to-day approach to figuring out Beckham's role. 

SI Recommends

He reportedly chose the Rams over the Packers, among other teams, including the Saints, Seahawks, Chiefs and Patriots. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Steelers also inquired about Beckham as he was narrowing down which team he wanted to join.

In six games with the Browns this season, Beckham Jr. had 17 catches for 232 yards. He has dealt with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder throughout the year. 

The Rams enter their Week 10 Monday Night Football contest with the 49ers at 7–2. Kickoff is set for 8:25 p.m. ET

More Odell Beckham Jr. Coverage: 

For more news on the Rams, head over to Ram Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

Odell Beckham Jr smiles while with the Browns
NFL

Report: OBJ Could Return Punts in Rams Debut

Beckham Jr. returned punts early in his tenure with the Giants.

ben roethlisberger (1)
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Fantasy Football Gameday Injury Updates

Aaron Rodgers returns from the COVID-19 list in Week 10 while Nick Chubb and Ben Roethlisberger are out with the virus.

Cam Newton
NFL

Report: Newton Expected to Be Given Chance to Win Starting Job

Newton signed with the Panthers earlier this week after Sam Darnold was placed on injured reserve.

Ryan Fitzpatrick sits on the field
NFL

Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick Not Expected to Return This Season

Fitzpatrick has not played since Week 1 due to a hip injury.

jsu-picture-cropped
College Football

JSU Winning the SWAC East Has Been a Long Time Coming

With SWAC title hopes on the line, the Sanders's brothers came up with big plays in the nick of time for the Tigers to win its first division title since 2013.

si-top-10-cincy
College Football

SI's Top 10: Cincinnati Major Winner in Frenzy-Filled Week 11

While the wheels fell off the Sooner Schooner, the Bearcats and Fighting Irish thrived in a weekend full of obscurities and upsets.

Hangman Page delivers a blow to Kenny Omega.
Wrestling

Hangman Page Era Begins at 'Full Gear'

Kenny Omega's reign atop AEW is over after Hangman Page defeated him Saturday night in a captivating world title match.

NFL Week 10 Preview and Midseason Report
Play
NFL

Week 10 Preview and Midseason Report: NFL’s Best Teams According to Math

Plus, the 49ers D’s recent ownership of the Rams, Tony Corrente starts a fire and the NFL dumps kerosene on it, Cam’s back, Taysom Hill time arrives, and more.