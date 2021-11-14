Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Vikings OL Dakota Dozier Released From Hospital

Author:

Vikings offensive guard Dakota Dozier has been released from the hospital after being admitted earlier this week due to a bout with COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Dozier was hospitalized Tuesday because he was having trouble breathing.

"I'm not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something," coach Mike Zimmer said earlier this week. "He had a hard time breathing."

Zimmer said earlier this week that 29 players and coaches, including himself, had been tested this tested week as close contacts with Dozier. 

SI Recommends

The Vikings have placed at least six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the last 10 days, including Dozier, defensive end Kenny Willekes and safety Harrison Smith.

Dozier, 30, was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in the 2014 NFL draft. He has been with Minnesota since the 2019 campaign. 

He has appeared in three games this season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Vikings, visit Inside the Vikings

YOU MAY LIKE

Dakota Dozier stands on the field.
NFL

Report: Vikings OL Released From Hospital After COVID-19 Bout

Vikings offensive guard Dakota Dozier has been reportedly released from the hospital after being admitted due to a bout with COVID-19.

cooper-kupp-los-angeles-rams
Play
Betting

Monday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Rams at 49ers

A MNF betting breakdown of the matchup between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

d'ernest johnson
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

D'Ernest Johnson has a great opportunity to flex his skills with the Browns' depleted at running back.

Pittsburgh Steelers Pat Freiermuth
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Tight Ends

Pat Freiermuth has skyrocketed from high-potential rookie to TE1 in these Week 10 rankings.

jared-casey
College Football

Kansas FB's Parents Stunned By OT Catch: 'That Was Jared, Wasn't It?'

Jared Casey's parents had a delayed celebration after the walk-on freshman's game-winning catch against Texas on Saturday.

Hangman Page delivers a blow to Kenny Omega.
Wrestling

Hangman Page Era Begins at 'Full Gear'

Kenny Omega's reign atop AEW is over after Hangman Page defeated him Saturday night in a captivating world title match.

christian-mccaffrey-panthers
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey is healthy and playing, but he isn't the top-ranked RB this week!

Las Vegas Raiders Hunter Renfrow
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Hunter Renfrow climbs into the top-30 as the Raiders regroup at the wide receiver position.