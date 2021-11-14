Report: Vikings OL Released From Hospital After COVID-19 Bout

Vikings offensive guard Dakota Dozier has been released from the hospital after being admitted earlier this week due to a bout with COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Dozier was hospitalized Tuesday because he was having trouble breathing.

"I'm not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something," coach Mike Zimmer said earlier this week. "He had a hard time breathing."

Zimmer said earlier this week that 29 players and coaches, including himself, had been tested this tested week as close contacts with Dozier.

The Vikings have placed at least six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the last 10 days, including Dozier, defensive end Kenny Willekes and safety Harrison Smith.

Dozier, 30, was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in the 2014 NFL draft. He has been with Minnesota since the 2019 campaign.

He has appeared in three games this season.

