Packers running back Aaron Jones left Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a knee injury and never returned. The team believes he sprained his MCL but will undergo further testing, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the report and added he will undergo an MRI.

Jones was tackled in the third quarter and appeared to grab his right knee. He needed help getting off the field and two Green Bay staff members assisted him to the sideline, where he went into the blue medical tent.

When he left the tent he had tears in his eyes, according to CBS's Tracy Wolfson on the live broadcast. She added that he went to go speak with his family in the stands.

He left the game with seven carries for 25 yards. The Packers went on to beat the Seahawks 17–0.

More NFL Coverage:

Fore more Packers news, head over to Packer Central.