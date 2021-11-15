Aaron Jones Leaves Game With Knee Injury, Has Tears in Eyes After Leaving Medical Tent
Packers running back Aaron Jones left Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a knee injury and never returned. The team believes he sprained his MCL but will undergo further testing, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the report and added he will undergo an MRI.
Jones was tackled in the third quarter and appeared to grab his right knee. He needed help getting off the field and two Green Bay staff members assisted him to the sideline, where he went into the blue medical tent.
SI Recommends
When he left the tent he had tears in his eyes, according to CBS's Tracy Wolfson on the live broadcast. She added that he went to go speak with his family in the stands.
He left the game with seven carries for 25 yards. The Packers went on to beat the Seahawks 17–0.
More NFL Coverage:
- Lions Tie Steelers to Avoid Going 0–17
- Newton Scores Two TDs in First Two Plays Back With Panthers
- Browns' Baker Mayfield Leaves Game With Right Knee Injury
- Packer Central: The Last Word on Beckham
Fore more Packers news, head over to Packer Central.