Report: Packers RB Aaron Jones Suffers MCL Sprain

Packers running back Aaron Jones has a mild MCL sprain and is expected to miss one to two weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

An MRI on Monday confirmed Jones's status.

Jones left Sunday's eventual 17–0 win against the Seahawks in the third quarter and did not return. He needed help getting off the field and two Green Bay staff members assisted him to the sideline, where he went into the blue medical tent.

At the time of his injury, Jones had seven carries for 25 yards.

On the season, Jones has run for 541 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 298 receiving yards and a career-high four receiving touchdowns.

A.J. Dillion, the team's second round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, will assume the role as the team's starter. He rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday in Green Bay's win.

