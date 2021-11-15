Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Packers RB Aaron Jones to Miss at Least One Week With MCL Sprain

Author:

Packers running back Aaron Jones has a mild MCL sprain and is expected to miss one to two weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

An MRI on Monday confirmed Jones's status.

Jones left Sunday's eventual 17–0 win against the Seahawks in the third quarter and did not return. He needed help getting off the field and two Green Bay staff members assisted him to the sideline, where he went into the blue medical tent. 

At the time of his injury, Jones had seven carries for 25 yards. 

SI Recommends

On the season, Jones has run for 541 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 298 receiving yards and a career-high four receiving touchdowns.

A.J. Dillion, the team's second round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, will assume the role as the team's starter. He rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday in Green Bay's win.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Packers, check out Packer Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Jones is helped off the field.
NFL

Report: Packers RB Aaron Jones Suffers MCL Sprain

Jones left Sunday's eventual 17–0 win against the Seahawks in the third quarter and did not return.

Dereck Lively 1
Play
College Basketball

Former Top HS prospect Shaedon Sharpe passes No. 1 mantle to Dereck Lively

Sharpe recently decided to skip his senior season and enroll at Kentucky in January.

Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Betting

NFL Week 10 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts

The Falcons and Seahawks disappointed bettors Sunday, while that elusive Jakobi Meyers anytime touchdown prop bet finally cashed.

Peng Shuai
Tennis

It's Time for the WTA to Stop Doing Business in China

While the Tour has called for an investigation into the allegations made by former pro Peng Shuai, it also has a considerable opportunity in this crisis: to cut ties with a country so unaligned with its mission.

Cam Newton with the Panthers.
NFL

Cam Newton to Get More First-Team Reps This Week

Matt Rhule would not say who is going to start this Sunday.

eduardo-rodriguez
MLB

Report: Tigers, Eduardo Rodriguez Agree to Five-Year Deal

The deal is reportedly worth at least $77 million over five years.

Los Angeles Chargers Kenneth Murray
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 IDP Waiver Wire Report

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray will be a productive add.

Butch Davis celebrates with his FIU players after a win.
College Football

Butch Davis Won't Return to FIU Football in 2022

Davis accused FIU leadership of "sabotaging" the success of the Panthers program.