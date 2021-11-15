Aaron Rodgers Holds Zoom Press Conference After Return

Aaron Rodgers had a pretty successful return to football on Sunday afternoon, as his Packers knocked off Russell Wilson and the Seahawks 17–0.

Rodgers missed last week's game after testing positive for COVID-19, and the consequent revelation that he is unvaccinated. Among the controversies stemming from the positive test was that Rodgers held previous press conferences in-person with the media. He told reporters that he was "immunized" against the virus in August.

Rodgers was fined $14,650 for a violation of COVID-19 protocols, for attending a team Halloween party. The Packers were hit with a $300,000 fine for the breach of protocols, including Rodgers's unmasked press conferences.

After Sunday's win, Rodgers held his press conference via Zoom. His other option would have been to answer questions in-person while wearing a mask.

According to those at the Packers press conference, Rodgers opted against answering specifically why he chose Zoom over a masked, in-person press conference.

Rodgers was 23 for 37 for 292 yards and an interception on Sunday and the Packers to victory.

Green Bay led just 3–0 until the team's final two drives of the game. Rodgers and the offense went 62 yards in 11 plays, and then 80 yards in 10 plays in the late third and fourth quarters, with A.J. Dillon capping off both drives with touchdown runs.

The Packers moved to 8–2 with the win.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Green Bay Packers, head over to Packer Central.