Aaron Rodgers Holds Zoom Press Conference After Return

Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Aaron Rodgers Holds Press Conference via Zoom After Packers Win

Author:

Aaron Rodgers had a pretty successful return to football on Sunday afternoon, as his Packers knocked off Russell Wilson and the Seahawks 17–0.

Rodgers missed last week's game after testing positive for COVID-19, and the consequent revelation that he is unvaccinated. Among the controversies stemming from the positive test was that Rodgers held previous press conferences in-person with the media. He told reporters that he was "immunized" against the virus in August.

Rodgers was fined $14,650 for a violation of COVID-19 protocols, for attending a team Halloween party. The Packers were hit with a $300,000 fine for the breach of protocols, including Rodgers's unmasked press conferences.

After Sunday's win, Rodgers held his press conference via Zoom. His other option would have been to answer questions in-person while wearing a mask.

According to those at the Packers press conference, Rodgers opted against answering specifically why he chose Zoom over a masked, in-person press conference.

SI Recommends

Rodgers was 23 for 37 for 292 yards and an interception on Sunday and the Packers to victory.

Green Bay led just 3–0 until the team's final two drives of the game. Rodgers and the offense went 62 yards in 11 plays, and then 80 yards in 10 plays in the late third and fourth quarters, with A.J. Dillon capping off both drives with touchdown runs.

The Packers moved to 8–2 with the win.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Green Bay Packers, head over to Packer Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

Sports Illustrated

Official Rules: 2021 Dream of a Lifetime

Sports Illustrated

2021 Dream of a Lifetime Sweepstakes Facts

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors and Nets Battle For No. 1

The two best teams in the NBA are set to clash this week. Which team should take the top spot?

Oregon running back Travis Dye scores
College Football

What a 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like After Week 11

Did Oklahoma's stumble drop the Sooners all the way out of our imaginary expanded field?

Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Holds Zoom Press Conference After Return

Rodgers caught heat for his maskless press conferences after it was revealed he's unvaccinated.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis_
Play
Betting

Great Odds for Three Sleeper Candidates to Win 2022 Wooden Award

Why bet the favorites when you can grab fantastic odds on sleeper picks to take home the Wooden Award?

Baker Mayfield sits on the bench.
NFL

Browns Expect Baker Mayfield to Play Next Week Vs. Lions

He has dealt with a number of injuries throughout this season, the latest being a hip contusion.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll
Play
Extra Mustard

What on Earth Did Pete Carroll Throw on the Field Instead of His Challenge Flag?

No, the Seahawks coach did not use a flip phone to challenge a play.