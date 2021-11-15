Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Browns Expect Baker Mayfield to Play Next Week vs. Lions

The Browns expect quarterback Baker Mayfield to play next week against the Lions, despite Mayfield exiting Sunday's 45–7 loss to the Patriots with a right knee contusion.

"Yes," coach Kevin Stefanski said, when asked Sunday if Mayfield would play in Week 11. "I mean, pending how it shakes out, but yes."

Mayfield added: "Gotta find a way to get as healthy as possible. Pretty beat up right now, but just an awkward hit and landing, like I said, so we'll see, day by day."

Mayfield exited Sunday's blowout after taking a hard hit in the third quarter from Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. He had thrown for just 73 yards with a touchdown and an interception prior to leaving the game.

Case Keenum finished off the loss, though Stefanski said it was his decision and Mayfield "could have gone back in" had the contest been closer.

Mayfield, 26, has dealt with a slew of injuries this season. He is currently playing through a torn left labrum and a shoulder fracture, but is expected to undergo surgery in the offseason. Additionally, Mayfield was dealing with a foot injury entering Sunday's game.

The Browns dropped to 5–5 and fell into fourth place in the AFC North with Sunday's loss. 

Kickoff for next week's contest vs. the Lions is set for 1 p.m. ET.

For more coverage of the Browns, visit Browns Digest

