Cam Newton to Get More First-Team Reps This Week

Panthers coach Matt Rhule announced quarterback Cam Newton will get most of the first-team reps this week in practice. He did not say whether Newton would start against Washington on Sunday.

"I want everything that Cam brings," Rhule told reporters. "I don't want Cam lite. I want full Cam."

Newton lit the internet on fire Sunday when he made his return to the Panthers in an electric and short performance. In his first two plays of the game against the Cardinals, he scored two touchdowns. Carolina won 34–10.

P.J. Walker got the start but was subbed out for Newton in red-zone situations. Newton ended with eight passing yards on 3-for-4 pass attempts along with 14 yards on the ground.

Walker ended with 167 passing yards, one interception and no touchdowns. Carolina's quarterback situation continues to be a major story line after Sam Darnold was placed on the injured reserve list with a shoulder injury.

Kickoff for this weekend's game is set for 1 p.m. ET.

