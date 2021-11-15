Philip Rivers, Draymond Green to Join ManningCast This Week

The ManningCast is back this week for a Monday Night Football showdown between the Rams and 49ers with a fresh slate of guests.

Broadcasters Al Michaels, golfer Phil Mickelson, NBA forward Draymond Green and former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers will be joining Peyton and Eli Manning for this week's broadcast.

Michaels, who typically broadcasts Sunday Night Football alongside Chris Collinsworth, will be a welcomed veteran addition to the amateur-like brotherly broadcast. Mickelson, on the other hand, has a competitive history with Peyton.

The two squared off in The Match: Champions for Change back in November 2020 in their most recent bout. Mickelson was partnered with NBA legend Charles Barkley while Manning teamed up with Warriors guard Stephen Curry — but the pair fell short of defeating Mickelson. Trash talk will be a likely formality when the two talk golf.

Curry's longtime Golden State teammate, Green, is always must-watch entertainment given his blunt approach to any subject matter. The Warriors' relocation to San Francisco makes him a perfect ambassador for the game held at Levi's Stadium.

Finally, Rivers will be the lone football player to be a guest on the broadcast. It may be best that no active players will make an appearance since there seems to be a ManningCast curse in full effect. To date, every active NFL player who has appeared on the ManningCast has lost their team's game the following week.

