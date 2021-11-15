OBJ Tweets Video of Moment He Learned of Rams Signing

It's been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Rams receiver was released by the Browns on Nov. 5, setting off a firestorm of speculation regarding his next stop. After a rumor mill for the ages, Beckham's choice became clear. He's going back to Cali.

Beckham released a video Sunday detailing the moment he learned of his new destination. He received a call from his agent before 6 a.m. Cleveland time, with the news quickly taking him out of bed and onto a plane heading to Los Angeles. Beckham arrived at Rams practice shortly thereafter ahead of a Week 10 matchup against the 49ers

Beckham will wear No. 3 in Los Angeles as he joins a star-studded roster that includes Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller, who was acquired from Denver before the trade deadline. He could reportedly return punts against San Francisco on Sunday as he looks to score his first touchdown since October 2020.

Los Angeles enters Monday night's contest in San Francisco second in the NFC West at 7–2. Beckham has tallied 51 career touchdowns in 88 games.

