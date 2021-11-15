Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets Video Detailing Moment He Learned of Rams Signing

Author:

It's been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Odell Beckham Jr. 

The Rams receiver was released by the Browns on Nov. 5, setting off a firestorm of speculation regarding his next stop. After a rumor mill for the ages, Beckham's choice became clear. He's going back to Cali

Beckham released a video Sunday detailing the moment he learned of his new destination. He received a call from his agent before 6 a.m. Cleveland time, with the news quickly taking him out of bed and onto a plane heading to Los Angeles. Beckham arrived at Rams practice shortly thereafter ahead of a Week 10 matchup against the 49ers

SI Recommends

Beckham will wear No. 3 in Los Angeles as he joins a star-studded roster that includes Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller, who was acquired from Denver before the trade deadline. He could reportedly return punts against San Francisco on Sunday as he looks to score his first touchdown since October 2020.

Los Angeles enters Monday night's contest in San Francisco second in the NFC West at 7–2. Beckham has tallied 51 career touchdowns in 88 games. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Rams, visit Rams Digest 

YOU MAY LIKE

odell-beckham-rams-video
NFL

OBJ Tweets Video of Moment He Learned of Rams Signing

Odell Beckham Jr. is going back to Cali.

cleveland-browns-baker-mayfield-disappointing-2021
NFL

Browns Fans Are Allowed to Be Disappointed by This Season

Cleveland has underwhelmed so far in 2021, but how much it will it really affect the team's course moving forward, or what we think of it?

forde-dash-texas-ou-losses
College Football

The Big 12 Will Go On Without Oklahoma and Texas

After abysmal performances from conference bluebloods turned evacuees, Week 11 showed the Big 12 has kick in it—and its future is bright.

jimmy lake (1)
College Football

Washington Fires Jimmy Lake Following Suspension

Lake had been suspended for the Arizona State game after getting into a physical altercation with a player on the sideline the week prior.

D'Andre Swift carries the ball.
NFL

Lions Tie Steelers to Avoid Going 0–17

Detroit has still yet to win a game, but Sunday's clash against the Steelers came down to the final play in overtime.

ronaldo4
Soccer

Serbia Stuns Portugal, Sends Ronaldo to World Cup Playoff

Serbia, Croatia and Spain all qualified for the 2022 World Cup on Sunday.

Cam Newton with the Panthers.
NFL

Newton Scores Two TDs in First Two Plays Back With Panthers

Newton was flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty for his celebration after the first touchdown.

Baker Mayfield attempting a pass for the Browns.
NFL

Browns' Baker Mayfield Leaves Game With Right Knee Injury

Mayfield left the game with 73 passing yards, one interception and one touchdown.