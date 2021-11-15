Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tom Brady Admits to Feeling 'Scared' Before First AFC Championship Appearance

Author:

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has accomplished more success in his NFL career than many other players in the league's history. But even he was nervous in the run-up to his first Super Bowl title.

That insight is drawn from the upcoming ESPN+ docuseries, Man in the Arena, which premieres the first of its 10 episodes Tuesday, Nov. 16. As The MMQB's Albert Breer noted Monday, "It should be a fun watch for anyone who’s rooted for, or against, Tom Brady’s teams for the last 20 years."

Each episode details one of Brady's Super Bowl appearances and the backstory leading up to that game. Ahead of his first AFCtitle game appearance, which came against the Steelers, Brady, then in his second season with the Patriots, admitted to some jitters. 

“That was the first game that I was scared,” Brady says in the first episode of the series, per the Tamba Bay Times. “I was scared. The moment was definitely bigger than I was ready for. From the start of the game, I was confused. I didn’t know what was coming. You know, all their different blitzes.”

SI Recommends

The Patriots jumped out to a 14–3 halftime lead over the Steelers in that title game, though, their first score was a result of a 55-yard punt return touchdown by Troy Brown. 

Special teams was critical again in the third quarter when New England's Antwan Harris returned a block field goal 49 yards for another touchdown, giving the Patriots a 21–3 advantage that was too much for the Steelers to overcome. 

New England would go on to win that contest, 20–17, and knock off the Rams in the Super Bowl, 20–17. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more news on the Patriots, visit Patriot Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady wears a Patriots helmet.
NFL

Brady Admits Being 'Scared' Before First AFC Title Game

Even Tom Brady was nervous in the run-up to his first Super Bowl title.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal failed to win their World Cup qualifying group
Soccer

Ronaldo Calls on Portugal to Respond After Qualifying Setback

Portugal conceded a 90th-minute goal to Serbia that kept the side from automatically qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

trevor-lawrence-jaguars (1)
Play
Fantasy

Bye Week Blues: Week 11 Options

With stars like Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp on a Week 11 bye, fantasy managers must plan accordingly.

green-bay-packers-defense-mvp-daily-cover-wide
Play
NFL

MMQB: Rodgers Returns, Other Packers Stars Step Up

It's been a turbulent year in Green Bay, but 10 days without a certain MVP quarterback have taught this team a lot. Plus, much more from Week 10.

bella-bixby-nwsl
Soccer

Thorns' Bixby Says Father Died Before NWSL Semifinal

Thorns goalie Bella Bixby revealed Sunday her father died this week before Portland's match against Chicago.

dk-metcalf-seahawks
NFL

Metcalf Tried to Re-Enter Seahawks Loss After Ejection

The wide receiver needs a better disguise if he wants to try this again.

najee harris
NFL

Najee Harris After Tie vs. Lions: 'I Didn't Even Know You Could Tie in the NFL'

The running back wasn't the only one confused after the Steelers tied the winless Lions at home on Sunday.

Quarterback Cam Newton is returning to the Carolina Panthers
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Waiver Wire: Early Pickup Suggestions

Get a jumpstart on your waiver wire research for Week 11 with this list of fantasy football free agents.