Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Names Tua Tagovailoa Starter vs. Jets

Author:

Dolphins coach Brian Flores has named Tua Tagovailoa as the team's starting quarterback for its game against the Jets in Week 11. 

Tagovailoa did not start Thursday night's 22–10 win over the Ravens, but did finish the game after quarterback Jacoby Brissett went down with a knee injury. 

The second-year quarterback had been dealing with a fracture in his throwing hand. He completed eight of 13 passes for 158 and added a one-yard rushing touchdown.

"I thought Tua did a good job of fighting through the discomfort," Flores said last Thursday. "He banged his finger too during the game too, which is what we were trying to avoid. So I think this situation with Tua, obviously I've said many times, he's our quarterback.

Flores added Monday that Tagovailoa has had time to rest the discomfort in his hand.

SI Recommends

Tagovailoa has thrown for just under 2,000 yards this season, tossing seven touchdowns and five interceptions. 

After a 1–7 start to the year, Miami has won two straight games. 

Kickoff next Sunday against the Jets, who are 2–7, is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Dolphins, visit All Dolphins

YOU MAY LIKE

Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass vs. the Ravens.
NFL

Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Names Tua Tagovailoa Starter vs. Jets

Dolphins coach Brian Flores has named Tua Tagovailoa as the team's starting quarterback for its upcoming game against the Jets.

Eli and Peyton Manning at a baseball game.
NFL

Philip Rivers, Draymond Green to Join ManningCast This Week

The slate of guests for this week's ManningCast has been announced.

Domani Jackson
Play
College Football

Early Signing Day: 10 CFB Recruiting Storylines to Track One Month Out

One month from Monday, the college football recruiting class of 2022 will begin inking a National Letter of Intent

Aaron Jones is helped off the field.
NFL

Report: Packers RB Aaron Jones Suffers MCL Sprain

Jones left Sunday's eventual 17–0 win against the Seahawks in the third quarter and did not return.

Dereck Lively 1
Play
College Basketball

Former Top HS prospect Shaedon Sharpe passes No. 1 mantle to Dereck Lively

Sharpe recently decided to skip his senior season and enroll at Kentucky in January.

Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Betting

NFL Week 10 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts

The Falcons and Seahawks disappointed bettors Sunday, while that elusive Jakobi Meyers anytime touchdown prop bet finally cashed.

Peng Shuai
Tennis

It's Time for the WTA to Stop Doing Business in China

While the Tour has called for an investigation into the allegations made by former pro Peng Shuai, it also has a considerable opportunity in this crisis: to cut ties with a country so unaligned with its mission.

Cam Newton with the Panthers.
NFL

Cam Newton to Get More First-Team Reps This Week

Matt Rhule would not say who is going to start this Sunday.