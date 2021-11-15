Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Names Tua Tagovailoa Starter vs. Jets

Dolphins coach Brian Flores has named Tua Tagovailoa as the team's starting quarterback for its game against the Jets in Week 11.

Tagovailoa did not start Thursday night's 22–10 win over the Ravens, but did finish the game after quarterback Jacoby Brissett went down with a knee injury.

The second-year quarterback had been dealing with a fracture in his throwing hand. He completed eight of 13 passes for 158 and added a one-yard rushing touchdown.

"I thought Tua did a good job of fighting through the discomfort," Flores said last Thursday. "He banged his finger too during the game too, which is what we were trying to avoid. So I think this situation with Tua, obviously I've said many times, he's our quarterback.

Flores added Monday that Tagovailoa has had time to rest the discomfort in his hand.

Tagovailoa has thrown for just under 2,000 yards this season, tossing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

After a 1–7 start to the year, Miami has won two straight games.

Kickoff next Sunday against the Jets, who are 2–7, is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Dolphins, visit All Dolphins