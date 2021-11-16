Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
49ers' Butt-Interception Nullified by Penalty in Win Over Rams

49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams nearly made the play of the year on Monday in San Francisco's win over the Rams.

Williams batted the football in the air as he defended a Cooper Kupp slant route in the fourth quarter, creating a turnover opportunity for the 49ers' defense. Williams fell to the ground after deflecting the pass, but he flung his left hand in the air before securing the ball against his backside for what appeared to be an interception. But the butt-INT was not to be. 

San Francisco's defensive back was flagged for pass interference on the play, a sensible call upon replay review. But with the game out of reach, why couldn't the officials allow us to have a little fun?

The flag on Williams had no bearing on the final result on Monday night. San Francisco advanced to 4–5 in 2021 with a 31-10 victory, while the Rams dropped to 7–3.

The 49ers will face the Jaguars in Week 11. Kickoff from Jacksonville is slated for 1 p.m. ET. 

