Running back Le'Veon Bell confirmed his release from the Ravens in a Tweet on Tuesday. The news was first reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. There is hope among the team he will come back to join the practice squad, according to USA Today's Josina Anderson, though.

"this hurts, but it's been a blessing to be here to say the least, i've enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it's a great place to be," Bell Tweeted. "I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called a Raven."

Bell, 29, only appeared in five games with Baltimore this season. In his limited time on the field, he tallied 83 rushing yards off of 31 carries, finding the end zone twice. He will now head to waivers.

Before joining the Ravens to help a depleted running backs group in Baltimore, Bell had stints with the Chiefs, Jets and Steelers. While in Pittsburgh, Bell was named first-team All-Pro and second-team All Pro twice each.

