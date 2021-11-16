Odell Beckham Jr. Underwhelms in Debut With Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. made his Rams debut on Monday night in a matchup against the 49ers, but it wasn't exactly a night to remember for Los Angeles's new receiver.

Beckham tallied just two receptions for 18 yards in Monday's 31-10 loss as he failed to find the end zone for the 10th consecutive game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was intercepted on his second target of Beckham in the first quarter, setting the stage for an evening of frustration.

Beckham's teammate Cooper Kupp continued to shine on Monday. Kupp tallied 11 receptions for 122 yards, staying atop the NFL leaderboard in both categories. Yet with Robert Woods now out of the Rams' lineup due to a torn ACL, relying on Kupp to be a one-man show doesn't seem sustainable. Beckham will likely need to return to form for Los Angeles to reach the Super Bowl.

The Rams fell to 7–3 with Monday's loss. They have a bye in Week 11 before facing the Packers on Nov. 28.

