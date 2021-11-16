If Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has his way, he'll be a staple in the NFL for generations to come.

On Monday, the eight-time Pro Bowler said he wants to play "20-plus years" and own an NFL team after his career is over. While he wasn't clear whether those 20-plus years include the time he spent at NC State and Wisconsin, Wilson is only in his 10th NFL season, meaning there's still a ways to go.

"I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I’m ridiculously obsessed with it,” Wilson told The Associated Press. "That’s why I want to play 20-plus years."

Wilson also threw his hat in the ring as a potential NFL owner. The 32-year-old quarterback is currently a minority owner in Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders.

"I definitely want to play for a long time, but I think once I’m done, I’d love to own an NFL football team and to be able to impact a city, a country and just bring people to the game of football,” Wilson said.

"I'm very big into the business side of things and just sports in general. I love winning. I love the process of winning. So hopefully I can bring that culture to a team and organization."

Despite the rumors surrounding his future in Seattle, Wilson is currently in the second year of his record-setting four-year, $140 million contract extension. At the time, the deal was the highest average paid contract with the most guaranteed money in NFL history.

Wilson returned from a finger injury Sunday against Green Bay in what was the first shutout loss of his NFL career.

