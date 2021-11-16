Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Reveals Two Massive Goals for His Career

Author:

If Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has his way, he'll be a staple in the NFL for generations to come. 

On Monday, the eight-time Pro Bowler said he wants to play "20-plus years" and own an NFL team after his career is over. While he wasn't clear whether those 20-plus years include the time he spent at NC State and Wisconsin, Wilson is only in his 10th NFL season, meaning there's still a ways to go.

"I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I’m ridiculously obsessed with it,” Wilson told The Associated Press. "That’s why I want to play 20-plus years."

Wilson also threw his hat in the ring as a potential NFL owner. The 32-year-old quarterback is currently a minority owner in Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders.

"I definitely want to play for a long time, but I think once I’m done, I’d love to own an NFL football team and to be able to impact a city, a country and just bring people to the game of football,” Wilson said.  

SI Recommends

"I'm very big into the business side of things and just sports in general. I love winning. I love the process of winning. So hopefully I can bring that culture to a team and organization."

Despite the rumors surrounding his future in Seattle, Wilson is currently in the second year of his record-setting four-year, $140 million contract extension. At the time, the deal was the highest average paid contract with the most guaranteed money in NFL history. 

Wilson returned from a finger injury Sunday against Green Bay in what was the first shutout loss of his NFL career

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seahawks news, head over to Seahawk Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks to the crowd after scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Miami Heat at Vivint Arena. Miami Heat won 111-105.
Podcasts

Open Floor: The Same Old Jazz And Everything We Got Wrong

Jazz in trouble, early season predictions, the mailbag and much more.

Jerry Jones
NFL

'I Worry About It': Jerry Jones Weighs in on Dak's Rushing TD

Jerry Jones wasn't thrilled watching his quarterback rush for a touchdown on Sunday.

luis-rojas-mets
MLB

Yankees Add Former Mets Manager Luis Rojas to Staff

Luis Rojas is heading to the Bronx.

deion-sanders
College Football

Deion Sanders Addresses TCU Job, Says Others Interested Too

"Never believe rumors, especially when I’ve been in the hospital dern-near a month," Sanders said.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer during a game.
College Football

Shane Beamer Denies Interest in Virginia Tech Job

The son of Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer is in his first year at South Carolina.

Dabo Swinney with Clemson.
Play
College Football

Swinney Opts Out of Coaches Poll Due to Ohio State Drama

Swinney also touched on how he thinks Clemson is not being appropriately ranked.

evan-mobley-cavaliers
NBA

Cavs Rookie Evan Mobley Out 2-4 Weeks With Elbow Sprain

Evan Mobley will be out until December after suffering an elbow injury against Boston on Monday night.

lincoln riley
College Football

Sooners' HC Lincoln Riley is Committed to Oklahoma

"I coach at the University of Oklahoma... you guys know where I stand."