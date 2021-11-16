Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Teddy Bridgewater Upset With Lack of Effort on Darius Slay Touchdown

Author:

It wasn't the best afternoon of Teddy Bridgewater's career on Sunday.

The Broncos quarterback tallied just 226 passing yards on 36 attempts in a 30–13 loss to the Eagles, a pedestrian effort as Denver fell to 5–5. But it wasn't Bridgewater's arm that drew the ire of Broncos fans.

Bridgewater failed to attempt a tackle on Eagles cornerback Darius Slay scored on an 83-yard fumble return, a play that extended Philadelphia's lead to 14 entering the fourth quarter. Bridgewater addressed the play on Monday.

"We watched it [Monday] as a team, coach pointed it out, that hey, my effort had to be better there, and I totally agree,'' Bridgewater said. "That's not, you know, the type of tape I want to put out there. It's one of those situations where you get pissed after you watch it because you know how much this game means to you."

"I just needed to just lay it all out. ... I'm not going to sink in my chair or feel bad coach called me out, I take full ownership.''

SI Recommends

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio noted Monday he was disappointed in Bridgewater's lack of effort, though he will not be replaced by Drew Lock moving forward.

"Teddy is our quarterback," Fangio said. 

Denver has a bye in Week 11 before a home matchup against the Chargers on Nov. 28. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Broncos news, head over to Mile High Huddle.

YOU MAY LIKE

randy arozarena
MLB

Arozarena, India Win MLB Rookie of the Year Awards

India broke out as Cincinnati's star second baseman, while Arozarena followed up his 2020 postseason heroics with a stellar campaign for the Rays.

jim harbaugh (1)
Play
College Football

Jim Harbaugh Explains Pants Catching on Fire vs. Penn State

The head coach had a more difficult job than normal during Saturday's 21–17 win at Penn State after

A Miami Hurricanes logo.
College Football

Hurricanes Part Ways With Athletic Director

Miami officially announced that the program has agreed to mutually part ways with James.

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Cordarrelle Patterson Likely to Miss Time

Fantasy breakout star Cordarrelle Patterson sprained ankle in loss to Cowboys

Oregon offensive lineman George Moore, left, congratulates Travis Dye after his second half score against Washington State.
Play
Betting

College Football Playoff Championship Betting Futures Breakdown and Odds: Georgia Holds Strong

Can Georgia be stopped in its quest to win this season's college football Championship? Learn how the Bulldogs' odds compare to the rest of the field.

peyton-manning-tennessee
College Football

Peyton Asked Kirby Smart to Recruit His 10-Year-Old Son

Peyton Manning had quite the request for Kirby Smart before Tennessee hosted Georgia on Saturday.

maqb-week-10-patrick-mahomes-matt-lafleur-cam-newton
Play
NFL

MAQB: Have the Chiefs Shaken off a Super Bowl Hangover?

Sunday night may have been a turning point if Kansas City starts playing more like we're used to. Plus, Matt LaFleur's COY case and more.

billy eppler
MLB

Report: Mets Offer GM Job to Ex-Angels GM Billy Eppler

Eppler most recently served as the general manager for the Angels from 2015 to 2020, and was previously an assistant GM with the Yankees.