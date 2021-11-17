Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out running back Kareem Hunt for Sunday's game against the Lions. Hunt will remain on the team's injured reserve list.

Hunt will miss his fourth consecutive game on Sunday since the Browns placed him on IR on Oct. 18. When Hunt suffered the calf injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Hunt could be out from four to six weeks.

Sunday marks four weeks for Hunt's injury. If he remains out for the full six weeks, the Pro Bowl running back could make a return during Week 14 when the Browns face the Ravens on Dec. 12 in a pivotal AFC North battle.

Cleveland (5-5) has a bye in Week 13 after its first matchup against Baltimore on Nov. 28.

Hunt currently sits second on the team in rushing yards (361) and rushing touchdowns (5) behind Nick Chubb, who is still on the team's COVID-19 list.

It is not certain that Chubb will play against Detroit. If Chubb is unable to play on Sunday, Browns running back D’Earnest Johnson will be the lead running back against the Lions.

