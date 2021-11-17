Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Browns' Kareem Hunt Remains on IR, Will Not Play Against Lions

Author:

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out running back Kareem Hunt for Sunday's game against the Lions. Hunt will remain on the team's injured reserve list.

Hunt will miss his fourth consecutive game on Sunday since the Browns placed him on IR on Oct. 18. When Hunt suffered the calf injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Hunt could be out from four to six weeks. 

Sunday marks four weeks for Hunt's injury. If he remains out for the full six weeks, the Pro Bowl running back could make a return during Week 14 when the Browns face the Ravens on Dec. 12 in a pivotal AFC North battle.

SI Recommends

Cleveland (5-5) has a bye in Week 13 after its first matchup against Baltimore on Nov. 28.

Hunt currently sits second on the team in rushing yards (361) and rushing touchdowns (5) behind Nick Chubb, who is still on the team's COVID-19 list.

It is not certain that Chubb will play against Detroit. If Chubb is unable to play on Sunday, Browns running back D’Earnest Johnson will be the lead running back against the Lions. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

vanessa-bryant-staples-center
NBA

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Staples Center Name Change

She posted a heartfelt picture on her Instagram story.

kyler-murray-cardinals
NFL

Kyler Murray Returns to Practice Ahead of Week 11

Kyler Murray looks to be nearing a return to the field.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett looks on vs. Houston
College Basketball

Mailbag: SEC Contenders, ACC's Struggles and More

Plus, thoughts on first-year coaches, big wins by Seton Hall and BYU, and the frequency of early-season upsets.

the-rock
Play
Extra Mustard

The Most Entertaining Wrestler of All Time Made His Debut 25 Years Ago Today

Remembering Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's funniest WWE moments

Lamar Jackson throwing for the Ravens.
NFL

Lamar Jackson Sent Home by Ravens Due to Illness

He'll miss Wednesday's practice ahead of Ravens-Bears.

Denmark-Training-World-Cup
Soccer

Denmark to Wear Shirts With Human Rights Messages in Qatar

Qatar has faced criticism amid reports of discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers preparing the country for the 2022 World Cup.

mailbag-mac-jones-rookie-quarterback
Play
Betting

Week 11 Thursday Night Football Player Props: Patriots vs. Falcons

From Mac Jones to Kyle Pitts, which player props will cash as the Patriots take on the Falcons in prime time?

Baker Mayfield on the Browns bench.
NFL

Mayfield Gives Injury Update, Talks Mental Toll

Mayfield said that this was the most beat up he's ever been.