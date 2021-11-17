Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Report: Jets to Start Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins in Week 11

The Jets are starting veteran quarterback Joe Flacco against the Dolphins on Sunday in Week 11, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. 

Per ESPN, Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in last year's draft, is still not 100% after suffering a PCL injury in Week 7. Mike White, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, had started each of the team's last three games but tossed four interceptions in New york's 45–17 loss to the Bills and was bench toward the end of the game. 

"I still have a lot of confidence in Mike," coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday. "Did he play his best? No. Is he capable of playing better than that? Absolutely."

Flacco, 36, relieved White on Sunday, completing each of his three pass attempts. He finished with 47 yards and a late touchdown. 

The Jets acquired Flacco in a trade with the Eagles in late October. He had signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in the offseason but never appeared in a game. 

Last year, Flacco played in five games last year with New York, making four starts. He completed 55.2% of his passes for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions, with the Jets losing all four starts.

New York enters Sunday's game 2–7 on the season, while Miami comes in at 3–7. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

